TEMPLE — A town plow truck stuck on Clover Mill Road on Sunday was struck by a car, but there were no injuries, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Monday.

Michael Cuva, 47, of Gray was driving a 2004 Volvo plow truck when it slid across the slick road and got stuck on a hill, Nichols said. A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Sean Walsh, 17, of New Vineyard hit the truck, which was in his lane.

Deputy Sgt. Ryan Close investigated the crash, which was reported about 5 p.m. He was assisted at the scene by Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie.

