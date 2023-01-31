FARMINGTON — Police charged a 15-year-old local boy Tuesday with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media in connection to a shooting threat Monday afternoon at Mt. Blue Campus, police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

The threat reported at about 2:30 p.m. was the second threat the district received Monday and caused the school system to cancel classes at the campus Tuesday.

“We were able to quickly identify and locate the source of the threat, a juvenile associated with the school,” according to Charles.

The boy was released to his parents, he said.

“We received information that an individual made comments on social media about shooting up Mt. Blue Campus,” Superintendent Christian Elkington wrote in an email. “Through our investigation, we were able to identify the students who were involved.

“The Farmington (Police Department) met with them last night resulting in a student being charged,” he wrote. “Upon our review of all the facts with the Farmington PD using our Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) it has been determined that the threat had no intent. It was an unfortunate student boast which we will always take seriously until determined otherwise. School consequences are being issued to these students.

The first threat, a bomb threat, was reported late Monday morning. Students and staff were evacuated and sent home from Mt. Blue High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center, which are both housed at Mt. Blue Campus.

No other schools in the district received threats.

The morning threat proved to be a hoax. Charles said state police did a thorough search of the campus with three bomb-detecting dogs and nothing was found.

“It was not a credible threat,” he said.

Police are still investigating the source of the bomb threat.

“In regards to the bomb threat we have leads and will be proceeding with the investigation (Wednesday) and will respond firmly. If anyone has any information please contact an administrator at Mt. Blue Campus. Our world is already a difficult place and students, staff, and families of RSU 9 do not deserve added difficulties such as this,” Elkington wrote.

“Because of the seriousness of both of these matters, I decided there was too much left unanswered to have class at Mt. Blue Campus (Tuesday). We needed to make sure that we had crossed all our T’s and dotted all our I’s for students and staff to return safely. Please know that additional safeguards have been put into place which will help create a safer, more secure (Mount Blue) campus. School is scheduled throughout RSU 9 tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1.”

Elkington said Maine State Police Canine Teams will conduct training exercises with their dogs at Mt. Blue on Thursday during school hours.

“They will be in the main building using part of the campus without students and staff. We welcome them and appreciate the opportunity to assist them as they assisted us,” he said.

“Thank you to our parents, students, and staff for your help during our evacuation and for your understanding and patience as we worked through two threats towards Mt. Blue Campus,” Elkington said. “Special thanks go to the Farmington Police Department, the Maine State Police, along with our School Resource Officer Matt Brann, the (Mount Blue Campus) Administrative Team, along with our Directors of Transportation, School Nutrition, Curriculum, and Finance for their efforts over the last 30 hours on behalf of our students, staff, and families. It takes a TEAM to run a school and district safely!”

