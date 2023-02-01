LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Jan. 29 service, Maggie Houlihan played lovely music to set the mood for the morning service which started at 10:30 a.m. Kay Watson opened the service, welcoming the congregation and reading the announcements of upcoming meetings and events. As Song Leader, she led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “Great Is the Lord”, and, “Let the Redeemed”.

Rev. Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 1, verses 1 – 3. He led us into Prayer Time and the Lord’s Prayer. With his melodious voice, he led us as we sang, “Take Time to be Holy”. Kay Watson presented the Mission Moment. For the month of January, each Sunday we have listened to Lynn Knight, Tini Eastman and Kay Watson bringing us information about the RMMO, the Retired Ministers and Missionaries Organization, and all that past ministers and missionaries have done for our church. Today was the last Sunday of donating to the organization for this year.

Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played organ and piano as they played “Grace Greater Than Our Sin” during the Offertory. Special Music was offered by Rick Merrill as he sang a beautiful solo of “Over Jordan’s Stormy Banks”.

Rev. Thayer used Scriptures from 1st Peter, Chapter 1, verses 13 – 25 as the foundation of his Sermon, titled “How Can We Be Holy?”. Rev. Thayer tells us that to be holy, we must live the life that God has planned for us. We must be willing to live differently from others who refuse to follow God’s plan for us. It is wrong for us to follow in the paths of others if they do not follow or believe in God and His son, Jesus. We cannot merely accept the things others tell us about the Bible. We need to read it and “dig in” to find the meaning and truth for ourselves. To be holy, we must love others as we love ourselves, be kind and empathetic, and helpful to those who want to live in Christ. We should live our lives as if Christ were standing right next to us.

At he end of the service, we sang “Redeemed”, and, after the Benediction, we sang “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements:

Advertisement

• Food Cupboard: For the month of February, we will collect canned Tuna.There is Bible Study with Kay Watson on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., each week.

• Mary’s Lunch takes place every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. All ladies are welcome to bring any food to be shared, if wanted.

• The Worship Team rehearses each Thursday, after Mary’s Lunch, at 1 p.m.

• The next Men’s Breakfast will take place at 8:30am on Saturday, February 11. All men are welcome.

• Souper Sunday Lunch will take place after Worship on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. Bring your favorite soup, bread or dessert to share.

• The next Soap ‘N More Store will open on Saturday, February 25, 9 a.m. to Noon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: