If you need something special for your sweetheart or pal, join us on Saturday, February 11th at 10:30 a.m. We’re doing Valentine Craftapalooza! Free, open to the public of ALL ages, we’ll have supplies to make valentines for your sweetie or favorite “palentine!”

We’ll be having our fourth Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, February 18th at 10:30 a.m. What’s Explorers Club, you ask? A space for kids to engage in imaginative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges! Explorers Club is recommended for explorers ages 8 and up.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, February 9th at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley as part of ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, February 25 this month.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, February 21 in observance of President’s Day.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

