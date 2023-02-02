FARMINGTON — The Natural Resources Council of Maine [NRCM] is making their presence known in Franklin County as they gear up for the 2023 year. Projects include a collaboration with Maine legislators in crafting a Trail Bonds Bill and an initiative to bring the endangered Atlantic salmon back to Sandy River.

Representing the NRCM in the region is Marc Edwards, Regional Outreach Coordinator. Edwards made the rounds introducing himself and the NRCM presence in the region to local select boards, including Farmington and Wilton.

“We’re going to be doing a lot more in the county,” Edwards told the Wilton Select Board on Tuesday, Nov. 1, of last year.

Founded over 60 years ago, the NRCM has worked to preserve, restore and protect Maine’s environment for now and future generations. Some of their accomplishments include aiding in the recent banning of single use plastic bags and disposable foam food containers, the removal of Edwards Dam in Augusta in 1999, the banning of Billboards in the state in 1978, and their very first success story in the preservation of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway in 1966.

“It started with a group of concerned Maine citizens getting together and helping to preserve [the Allagash Wilderness Waterway],” Edwards said.

Originally with UMaine’s Cooperative Extension program, Edwards has been with NRCM for almost 11 months as of Feb. 1. A resident of Strong, Edwards joined NRCM to stay close to home while also utilizing their resources to aid Franklin County in any of their environmental efforts.

Advertisement

“I was drawn to NRCM,” Edwards stated in an email, “and this position in particular, because it allowed me to stay in Franklin County and in our home in Strong while working to protect what is so special about this area: the abundant natural resources and the communities and businesses on which they are dependent, from moose hunting guides and independent loggers to snowmobiling outfitters and ski areas.”

Recently, NRCM helped craft a bill that will benefit Franklin County trailways. “[The Bill] will benefit Franklin County, and indeed the entire state, by establishing a program for motorized and non-motorized trail development and maintenance similar to the Land for Maine’s Future program,” Edwards said.

He added, “The idea from this bill came in part from feedback we received from leaders in Franklin County. And we have worked with the statewide Maine Trails Coalition and the local High Peaks Alliance in crafting the proposed bill.”

Edwards is also working actively in the region to return the Atlantic Salmon, an endangered species, to Sandy River. This feat would involve the removal of four dams in the lower Kennebec River, Edwards stated.

“It would be wonderful for future generations to see Atlantic salmon fulfilling their natural life cycle in the Sandy River,” Edwards said. “I would love a future in which those middle school students from Rangeley who raised and released salmon fry into the Sandy last spring will be able to say to their children one day ‘When I was young, Atlantic salmon were endangered and we had to raise them in aquariums because they couldn’t make it up here to spawn but look at them now.’”

For more information on NRCM’s mission or accomplishments, or to contact them or a regional representative, please visit their website at www.nrcm.org or call them at (207) 622-3101.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: