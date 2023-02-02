Apostrophe(uh-POSS-tro-fee) A punctuation mark used in writing. It has two jobs: To show where one or more letters have been left out, as in shortening ‘do not’ to ‘don’t.’ To show ownership, as in the cat’s whiskers. Marcie’s face turned red when she left the apostrophe out of don’t while writing on the whiteboard
