RUMFORD — Archies, Inc (5-3) knocked Hotel Rumford (7-1) from the unbeaten ranks on a last second shot by Ownen Jones, 69-66. In a defensive type game the winners got 19 points from Kindell Bonsall, Nate Carson 13 and Jones 11 (three threes). The Hotel top scorers were JT Taylor 16 points (4 threes), Scot New 14 (4 threes), Kalen Chase and Matt McCarthy 11 each and Tom Danylik 10.

In a mild upset, MTK and Sons (2-6) outlasted Cannatopia Runners (2-6), 75-70. Mike Pare directed his team with 26 points (5 threes), Riley Flynn added 18 and Keegan Davis 16. Cannatopia’s Jevin Smith had 17 points, Eric Gemilli 14 and Robbie Babb 11.

In other action, Clean Cut Painting (7-1) easily bested Gaia Dubs (2-6), 104-53. Melik Farley ran wild for 39 points, Will Bean had 21, Ryan Kimball 15 (3 threes), Draven Finnegan 11 (3 threes) and Matt Newell 10. Gaia’s high men were Justin Dill 16 points (4 threes), Drew Bates 14 and JT Williams 10.

Lastly, Smart Care PT (6-2) pulled away from Jay (1-7) late, for a 92-73 win, in what was a surprisingly competitive game. Cody St Germain hit for 42 points, Nick St Germain added 12, Jeremy St Germain, Tyler Chaisson and Ben Holmes 10 a piece. Zane Armandi had 25 points (5 threes) for Jay, while brother Levi Armandi added 15 (5 threes), Jake Turner 13 and Steve Dougher 10.

