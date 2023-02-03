WILTON — Wilton artist Barbara Hathaway, Painter of Sunsets, is making Hearts Of Love again this year. The hearts will go out in February, just to encourage everyone and let them know they are cared about. Hearts Of Love are just to let others know they are special. It lights up their eyes and makes them smile to receive one. It is a good way to give them thanks for what they do in the church or community. You can help to make some Hearts Of Love too. Just start giving them out to everyone you want.

Others can join in and make Hearts Of Love to give or leave for a neighbor, at school for teachers, the mail person, police, fire persons and some on at your workplace, library, or church.

Last year artists, church people, club members and Extension Homemakers helped to make the Hearts Of Love. Hathaway hopes they will help this year and anyone else that would participate can. Just make any size hearts, decorate them, and write something special on the heart.

A teacher commented that to receive a Heart Of Love would make them feel their hard work was appreciated in the community. A Lion’s Club member thought it was a good idea and Skowhegan Women’s Club and Maine Federation of Woman’s Clubs have help to Make Hearts Of Love.

February is also Heart Month. Symptoms for a woman’s heart attack may be different than

for a man. Check that out and take care about yourself. Watch your weight, exercise, and eat a healthy diet. If you feel tired all the time, get to the doctor, and get checked out. Don’t put it off.

Wear red for Women’s Heart Health Month.

