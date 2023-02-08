NO. LIVERMORE — At the Feb. 5 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung was “I’ll Fly Away”, “Until Then”, “Remind Me, Dear Lord”. The service ended with Communion and “Blest Be the Tie That Binds. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Remind Me Lord” and reading the scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:17-21. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that sometimes we need to be reminded about what God has done for us. There are too many times where we have failed to recognize what God has done in our lives. We need a reminder. We need to bow down before God as humble people and ask to be reminded of all the things He has seen us through and the blessings He has given freely to us.

We need God to remind us of how much He loves us. We are all human and sometimes we are hard to love, but He always does. God still loves us unconditionally even though He knows our thoughts, our words, and our actions. We can be stupid, disobedient, lust for worldly things, envy others, be hateful to others, and yet He still loves us. He is always there with open arms to forgive our foolish ways. We need God to remind us about His salvation. We were all born sinners, but He took us back and saved us when we repented of our sins, God made us alive again and filled us with the Holy Spirit, so He would always be with us. We also need God to remind us of His mercy. Because of Jesus dying on the cross, taking our place for our sins, we don’t have to get the punishment we deserve, Jesus took it. We need to be reminded of God’s grace for us. Getting God’s grace is something that we don’t deserve, but He gave to us anyway. Because of Jesus’s death and resurrection on the cross, God has extended each of us His mercy and grace. We should want God to remind us of His sacrifice for each of us. God left Heaven, a true paradise, to come to earth and took on flesh so He could become the sacrifice for sin once and for all, so we could also overcome death. We need to be reminded of His greatness.

We need to be reminded that the things of this world are temporary. This earth is not our forever home, Heaven is. The things we collect and store here are not going with us when we leave this world. We need to know that God’s love, grace, mercy, and salvation is the most important thing God gives us. We need to look back and see where God has influenced our lives. How He has walked with us and got us through some rough times in our lives. God, remind us that we only have salvation because You gave it freely through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We didn’t deserve it, but You loved us that much. As this world is full of evil, remind us of the love, hope, and peace You bring to our lives. Lord, don’t let us forget.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting Canned Peas for the Food Pantry in the month of February. Bible Study is at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. February 12th: Love Brunch after the morning service. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if School is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

