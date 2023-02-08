JAY — The winners of this year’s Patriots Pen essay attended an award banquet hosted by VFW Post #3335 in Jay on January 29.This year’s theme was “My pledge to our Veterans.” All winners were from Spruce Mountain Middle School grade 7.
Winning first place was Gabrilla Perry daughter of Melissa Couture and step-father Rick Fetterhoff; second place winner Summit Woodcock daughter of Jessica and Scott Woodcock; placing 3rd was Ryley Wright daughter of Beth and Gary Wright.
Also Placing 1st for VFW Post 9787 In South Paris was Wyatt Stewart son of Ersula and Ernest Stewart, Wyatt is also a 7th grader at Spruce Mountain
Denise Aritelli teacher at RSU 73 also attended and was instrumental in getting many students to participate in this yearly event with the possibility of going to Washington DC and possibly winning a $35 000 scholarship.
