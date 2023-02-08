ANDOVER — Three people are seeking election Monday to a five-month term as selectman, assessor and overseer of the poor.

Residents will cast ballots at the polls from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Kevin Scott, Justin Thacker and Toby Wells are vying to fill the seat held by Jeff Elkie who resigned in November.

Election to a full three-year term will be held at in June.

Thacker, who has lived in town for 20 years and is pastor of Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford, said he wants to bring civility and resolve to the board. The board’s number one job is to represent the will of the people, he said.

As for being an assessor, Thacker said, “I believe I have obtained the knowledge needed to evaluate properly the quality of people, property and finances in a way that all citizens will appreciate and respect.”

And as an overseer of the poor, he said he has experience in caring for people and their well-being.

Asked about important issues facing the town, he listed as priorities: roads, especially East Andover Road, Transfer Station services and unity among town leaders and employees.

“My desire is to hear from all town officials and for everyone’s voice … to be heard,” he said.

“I long to see small business return to Andover, families and children again populate our community, and Mainers and tourists to visit our town throughout the year, not just the first week of August” during Andover Olde Home Days, he said.

His experiences in community organizations includes addiction recovery, suicide prevention, mentoring, tutoring, counseling, domestic violence awareness and recreation. He’s been a part of Envision Rumford, River Valley Healthy Communities, River Valley Rising, Oxford County Collaborative Communities, River Valley Substance Community Forum, SAD 44 School and Building Assessment Committee and Ellis River Riders Club in Andover, he said.

“I have also been a school teacher for eight years in Maine,” he said, and volunteered the past four years at Oxford Hills Christian Academy in Oxford as a middle and high school math and history teacher 20 hours a week.

He and his wife, Mary, have been married 23 years and have a 7-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Scott and Wells, who lost their bids for election in June 22 to incumbent Joe Luce, did not respond to a request for information on why they want to be elected and their priorities for the town.

