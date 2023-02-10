Ash Wednesday

INDUSTRY — Shorey Chapel, United Church of Christ, in Industry, will hold an Ash Wednesday observance on February 22, from 6:30-7 p.m. Rev. Doug Dunlap win lead the observance, which will include distribution of ashes. Deb Bujnocki will provide instrumental music on the recorder. The church is located at 1109 Industry Road, which is also Maine Highway 43.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a period in the Christian church year which continues to the evening before Easter Sunday. The Shorey Chapel congregation welcomes all who wish to attend. The church building is accessible. Inquiries 207-778-2157

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be March 2. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

FARMINGTON — Hot Meals continue to be offered at St. Joseph’s Church, each Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Food Pantry, located at St. Joseph’s Church, is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week. Used clothing can be purchased at either Saint Rose of Lima Church, at 1 Church Street, in Jay, or at Work First’s retail store, “Touch of Class,” located at 309 Wilton Road in Farmington. Anyone wishing to also help their neighbors stay warm this winter may donate their time, food, or clothes at the listed locations. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Henderson Memorial Baptist Church at 778-2163.

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington, will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, February 18 at noon. The menu: chicken stew and biscuits, cake for dessert. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at (207) 778-0424 and choose “community lunch” option

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for February 10 is Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, chocolate cream pie for $13 and on February 17, the menu will feature stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, cranberry sauce, butterscotch pudding w/cream, for $13. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Feb. 18, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked marinated boneless pork loin, mashed potato, gravy, vegetable (to be decided), dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, February 16 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190.To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Friendly Movies: This week: Friday at 1 & 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 237-3535 for titles! Friday Flicks (generally an adult program) will continue on Fridays at 2:00 until further notice, Saturday Family Friendly Matinees are scheduled for 3:00pm on 2/11 & 25, 3/11 & 25, and 4/8.

Advertisement

Legion

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins has announced a change in the monthly meeting date and time. This month’s meeting will be Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. and next month will be March 9 at 6 p.m. at the hall on Reynolds Avenue. The monthly meetings will normally be the second Thursday at 6 p.m. every month. If you know a Veteran who’s available to help in our community invite them to join and attend with you. Help is needed to continue the community programs for which Post 10 is known. If you would like to be a part of the discussions for upcoming renovation projects or if you have any questions or concerns, please email or call Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander, 207-779-7345. [email protected]

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange invites everyone to attend WWW-Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, every other Wednesday from 10 to 2, weather permitting. At the Farmington Grange Hall, 124 Bridge Street. Next session will be February 1. Grange members will be bringing projects to work on, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, etc. There will be games and puzzles, some music, as well as soup coffee and light refreshments. The ladies are willing to teach people how to do simple mending. So, others are invited to bring their own projects, or mending or just come in for some warmth and fellowship. The hall has a new updated heating system and is much warmer than in the past. For more information, call Bonnie Clark 207-778-1416

Music

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington Presents: Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert on March 5 at 3 p.m. at Nordica Auditorium, Farmington. Performers are Yuri Funahashi (piano), Laurie Kennedy (viola) with guest artists Gianluca Pane (violin) and Elena Ariza (cello). Playing the music of Beethoven, Nadia Boulanger, and Astor Piazzolla.

Advertisement

Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.For more information see their website at https://www.artsfarmington.org/

Warming

FARMINGTON — Following a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Warming Centers will open, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, on Thursdays only, during the month of January and Old South First Congregation Church, located at 235 Maine Street, during the month of February. An updated schedule will be available as to the location of the Warming Center in March for Thursdays, but the Thursday host site is anticipated to rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and Old South Congregational Church

FARMINGTON — The Warming Center will open each Tuesday, beginning Jan. 10 through March 23, hosted at St. Joseph’s Church at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Warming Center has been a staple in the Farmington community since 2009 and is being sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The purpose of the Center is to provide an option for Mainers to get out of the cold and enjoy a hot meal, a warm area, games and activities, and fellowship with other people. Everyone, of all ages, is welcome. The Warming Centers will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, until March 23, 2023. You are welcome to simply drop in for a hot meal and beverages or come relax for the duration of the Warming Center hours.

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: