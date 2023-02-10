PHILLIPS — The famous Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday, Feb 2 in Pennsylvania, meaning six more weeks. However, it was overcast and none of the groundhogs at Mac Smith’s place in Phillip saw their shadows. Guess you could say, they were stuffed. The event has been held for eight years, this year including Al Allard, who is soon to be 90 and Jeremy Knight, age four, who entertained himself with his toy truck for over an hour.

More than 30 people enjoyed a Groundhog Day cookout at Smith’s home on Bray Hill. But not the groundhogs, as mentioned before, they were stuffed. The menu for the cookout was hot dogs, vegan, beef, plant based and the old red snappers (red hot dogs). The condiments included the regular mustard and catsup, plus some homemade relishes, cheeses and chips.

Upon arriving at noon, the search began for the groundhogs that were well-placed, three in all. Because of the recent heavy snowfall Smith was shoveling most days to keep the area clear

Temperatures hovered in the 20’s, making it the perfect occasion for hot chocolate, coffee and tea. A large enamel pot sat on top of the old tin stove that was on the ground. The old stove was one that Mac’s father Frank used to lug into the woods to warm up their food on days when they were cutting wood in the ‘50s.

There was no shortage of marshmallows, provided in three sizes from regular, square flat ones about the size of a saltine cracker and the extra large ones that are too big to pop in your mouth. Some people wanted them toasted to a nice bronze color, while some were held to the fire until they flamed and burned black!. Graham crackers for s’mores, along with squares, filled cookies and carrot cake were among the desserts.

