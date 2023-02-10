WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Feb. 1

Teams: Bowling Belles 84-60, Mines in The Gutter 78-66, Coffee Beans 74-70, Just One More 71-73, Designs By Darlene 71-73, Wreckin Balls 71-73, Got The Splits 67-77, Living On A Spare 60-84.

Games: Lynn Chellis 172, Beverly Johnson 168, Michelle Perkins 167, Gayle Donahue 167, Natasha Richard 162, Melissa Malone 157, Rocell Marcellino 155, Vicky Kinsey 148, Marley Stevens 148.

Series: Gayle Donahue 478, Natasha Richard 451, Melissa Malone 436, Michelle Perkins 431, Lynn Chellis 424, Beverly Johnson 421, Marley Stevens 396, Vicky Kinsey 396.

