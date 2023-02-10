RUMFORD — As the second half of the season is in full swing, the top four teams in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League have pulled away from the pack. Smart Care PT (7-2) created a two way tie for second place with a very competitive 87-84 victory over Clean Cut Painting (7-2). Tyler Chaisson paced the winners with 29 points (5 threes), Cody St Germain added 21 and Jeremy St Germain 15. Clean Cut had 4 players in double digits, Malik Farley 38 points, Will Bean 14, Matt Newell 13 and Draven Finnegan 11. The Hotel Rumford (8-1) then used a huge second half to trounce Jay (1-8), 95-57. Tom Danylik led with 32 points, JT Taylor hit 5 threes and 25 points, Eric Canwell 15 and Kalen Chase 13. Jay’s Zane and Levi Armandi had 23 and 13 points respectively.

Archie’s, Inc (6-3) beat Cannatopia Runners (2-7), 99-74. Archies had 5 players direct their team, Eric Berry 17 points, Glen Dubois 16 (4 threes), Owen Jones 15, Erick Leighton 14 and Kindle Bonsall 2. Cannatopia’s Top Scorers were Robbie Babb and Jevin Smith with 21 points each and Eric Gemelli 14. Lastly, MTK and Son’s (3-6) outlasted Gaia Dubs (2-7), 88-76. Riley Flynn put up 24 points (4 threes) for the victors, Cooper Davis had 18, Keegan Davis 16, Mateo Lapointe 14 and Mike Pare 13. Gaia’s Hunter Meeks had 29 points, JT Williams 18, Justin Evens 13 and Justin Dill 10.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: