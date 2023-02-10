The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment. The pets of the week this week are Myla and Wallie.

Myla is a four to six year old female German Shepherd, Hi, I’m Myla! I’m a very loving lady. I love any toy, but I really love squeaky toys! I like to carry them around when I go on walks and hold them in my mouth when I greet people. It’d be great if I could go to a home with GSD experience. I don’t do well with other dogs and would do best as your only canine companion. I also chase cats and would need a feline free home.

Wallie is also a female and is one to three years old. Hi, I’m Wallie. While I may look pretty grumpy, I’m very sweet. I like hidey spots and high up places where I watch everything going on! I’m not a huge fan of other cats but I can co-exist just fine if they respect my personal space.

In-shelter services provided by appointment are as follows. Call us to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

A pet nail trim is just $10 per pet. They also offer Microchip Services for $20/pet; Pet ID Tags – $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds $15; Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher $40/pet.

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: