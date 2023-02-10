AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Interim President and Provost Joseph Szakas announces the 2022 Fall Semester Full-Time President’s List and the 2022 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List.

To qualify for the full-time President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework (exclusive of pass/fail courses); and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.8 or higher.

To be eligible for the Full-Time Dean’s List, a student must be matriculated in a UMA degree program; complete 12 or more credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA courses (exclusive of pass/fail courses); and earn a semester GPA in these courses of 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below “C-” in any of these courses.

UMA President’s List

Franklin: Aliya Boyce, Phillips; Andrea Corey-Gallant, Farmington; Hailey Ehrig, Farmington; Kaylee McGowan, Farmington; Haley Walsh, Chesterville.

Oxford: Adeline Charette, Bethel; Courtney Harmon, Mexico; Alyssa Litchfield, Buckfield; Paige Lord, Norway; Kristen Patenaude, Hartford; Dani Rodriguez, Dixfield; Garrett Sullivan, Rumford; Ting Zuo, Mexico.

UMA Dean’s List

Franklin: Sydney Caldwell, New Vineyard; Makena Diaz, Wilton; Zeke Robinson, Farmington; Annette Thatcher, Phillips; Jenny Welch, Wilton; Emily Willett, Chesterville.

Oxford: Ashley Block, Rumford; Chelsea Coffin, West Paris; Audrey Cox, Mexico; Ashley Dux, Rumford; Brianna Green, Norway; Leah Hodsdon, Mexico; Jesse Knowlton, Mexico; Sasha Lauzier, Rumford; Lexie Newton, Peru; Brihanna Swift, Hartford; Lance Templin, Dixfield.

