Do you ever get the feeling that no one’s really listening to you? Well, that’s about to change.

As we move into this new year of 2023, AARP Maine wants to hear what you have to say about things like housing, heating, and health. These, and a host of other issues and ideas, which are of import to all Mainers age 50+, are the things that are important to us.

With that in mind, beginning the evening of Monday, February 20, and continuing for the next six (6) weeks, AARP Maine volunteers and staff will be hosting a Virtual Listening Tour. Conducted over Zoom, our virtual session “stops” range from Maine’s Southern Coast to its Northern Tip. We invite you to visit our website www.aarp.org/me to find out when we will be visiting your area, and to register to participate.

As we collectively engage in clarifying the questions and concerns we face, and crafting creative solutions on behalf of ourselves and those we care about, we want to add your voice; and to do that we must first hear and listen to what you have to say.

Come join us; let’s talk, let’s listen.

Carl M. Toney, P.A.

Executive Council Volunteer

AARP Maine

Portland

