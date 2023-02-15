LIVERMORE FALLS — The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Feb. 12, service began at 10:30 a.m., led by Rev. Russ Thayer. The organist is Maggie Houihan, pianist: Margaret Emery, song Leader: Kay Watson

Kay opened the Service with the Welcome and Announcements. She then led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “He Is Here” and “Be Exalted, O God”. After the singing, Rev. Thayer gave the Call To Worship, reading from Psalm 92, Verses 1 – 8. He announced Prayer Time and members of the Congregation asked for prayers for family and friends, and some gave praises for positive events that had taken place. Rev. Thayer, who has a powerful voice, led us as we sang “It Is Good To Sing Thy Praise”. He then announced Happy Time, which is his way of making us aware of the privilege God gives us to donate our offerings to support God’s work and spread His Word to others. During the collection, Maggie and Margaret played “I Am His and He Is Mine”. Special Music was offered by the Worship Team as they sang: “Woke Up This Morning”.

Rev. Thayer introduced his Sermon as he read Scripture from the Book of 1st Peter, Chapter 2, Verses 13 – 25. The Sermon is titled: “Submission, Really”. Rev. Thayer stated that we need to love, obey and respect God first and foremost. We need to respect the leaders of our government, to show respect, and to be good citizens. if we do good things in our communities, we will help the government to be a well-respected body of leadership. We have freedom of speech, however, that freedom should never be used to hurt others or do evil. Each of us has a responsibility to be good citizens and uphold our country, our state and our communities. We should live as servants of God, respect all people, and love our brothers and sisters of God’s family.

To end the Service, Rev. Russ led us as we sang: “Footsteps of Jesus”. After the Benediction, we sang: “Grace, Love and Fellowship”.

Announcements:

Coffee and treats are served in the Vestry after Sunday. Service.

Food Cupboard hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesday evening only: 6 – 8 p.m. This month, we are collecting tuna. In March it will be any kind of pasta.

The weekly Bible Study with Kay Watson takes place in the Vestry each Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mary’s Lunch takes place each Thursday in the Vestry at 11:30 a.m. It is potluck and all ladies are invited.

Following the Lunch, the Worship Team rehearses in the Sanctuary at 1 p.m.

The next joy-filled Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

The next Soap ‘N More Store is Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

If you need assistance or someone to talk with, you may call Rev. Thayer at (207) 557-3587, Margaret Emery at (207) 320-3464, or Annie Anders at (207)897-2867.

