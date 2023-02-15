Senator Jeff Timberlake welcomes the Leavitt Area High School athletesSAP
On Thursday, February 9, Senator Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin) was pleased to welcome the Leavitt Area High School Football and Golf Team to the State House. The golf team won the 2022 Class B State Championship. The football team won the 2022 Class C State Championship. Senator Timberlake recognized both teams with a legislative sentiment for their accomplishments. Representative Josh Morris (R-Turner) and Representative Steve Wood (R-Greene) also joined the photo. Submitted photo
