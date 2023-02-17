RUMFORD — Archies, Inc is making a bid for a higher seed, previously beating Hotel Rumford and now besting Smart Care, PT, 78-59. Archies and Smart Care are now tied for third place, each with 7-3 records. Nate Carson and Eric Berry both had 21 points to lead the winners. Smart Care did play shorthanded, but got contributions from Ben Holmes 17 points, Jeremy St Germain 14 and Nate Chounaird 12. Hotel Rumford, 9-1, remains in 1st place by beating MTK and Sons (3-7), 79-55. The victors were led by Kalen Chase with 40 points (6 threes), while Matt McCarthy (4 threes) and Scot New each added 14 more. Next, Clean Cut Painting (8-2, 2nd place) easily won over Cannatopia Runners (2-8). 91-69. Will Bean sprinted his way to 36 points for Clean Cut, while Ryan Kimball had a nimble 21 and Matt Newall added 16. Robbie Babb was top man for Cannatopia with 18 points, Zach Broadway was next with 15, Eric Gemelli had 14 and Dawson Black 11. Lastly, Jay added another victory (2-8) outshooting Gaia Dubs (2-8), 83-73. Jay was paced by The Armandi brothers Levi (5 threes) and Zane (3 threes) and Steve Dougher (3 threes) with 23 points apiece. Gaia’s Justin Evens had a fine game with 25 points, Deegan Libby 15 and Brodey Shire 13.

