Ash Wednesday

INDUSTRY — Shorey Chapel, United Church of Christ, in Industry, will hold an Ash Wednesday observance on February 22, from 6:30-7 p.m. Rev. Doug Dunlap win lead the observance, which will include distribution of ashes. Deb Bujnocki will provide instrumental music on the recorder. The church is located at 1109 Industry Road, which is also Maine Highway 43.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a period in the Christian church year which continues to the evening before Easter Sunday. The Shorey Chapel congregation welcomes all who wish to attend. The church building is accessible. Inquiries 207-778-2157

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Friendly Movies: This week: Friday at 1 & 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 237-3535 for titles! Friday Flicks (generally an adult program) will continue on Fridays at 2:00 until further notice, Saturday Family Friendly Matinees are scheduled for 3 p.m. on 2/11 & 25, 3/11 & 25, and 4/8.

NORTH JAY — Jay Niles Memorial Library has events planned for school vacation week. On Tuesday, February 21, they are having a Winter Fun Day, where folks can drop in anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. for an afternoon of games, crafts, and family fun for all ages. The snow date for that event is Wednesday Feb 22. Then on Thursday, February 23, will be our Parachute Play Day from 3 to 4 p.m. This will be a great way for kids to get some exercise and have some active fun while playing games with our big parachute. For this event, registration is required, and space is limited. People can sign up in-person at the library, or by emailing [email protected], or calling the library at 645- 4062. Both events are free, and all are welcome. People are encouraged to visit the library’s Facebook page to find out about future events.

Advertisement

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be March 2. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for February 17, the menu will feature stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, cranberry sauce, butterscotch pudding w/cream, for $13. On February 24, the menu is pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, applesauce, spiced apple cake w/cream. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Feb. 18, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine , from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked marinated boneless pork loin, mashed potato, gravy, vegetable (to be decided), dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, February 16 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190.To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

Legion

Advertisement

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins has announced a change in the monthly meeting date and time. The next meeting will be March 9 at 6 p.m. at the hall on Reynolds Avenue. The monthly meetings will normally be the second Thursday at 6 p.m. every month. If you would like to be a part of the discussions for upcoming renovation projects or if you have any questions or concerns, please email or call Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander, 207-779-7345. [email protected]

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange invites everyone to attend WWW-Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, every other Wednesday from 10 to 2, weather permitting. At the Farmington Grange Hall, 124 Bridge Street. Next session will be March 1. Grange members will be bringing projects to work on, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, etc. There will be games and puzzles, some music, as well as soup coffee and light refreshments. The ladies are willing to teach people how to do simple mending. So, others are invited to bring their own projects, or mending or just come in for some warmth and fellowship. The hall has a new updated heating system and is much warmer than in the past. For more information, call Bonnie Clark 207-778-1416

Music

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington Presents: Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert on March 5 at 3 p.m. at Nordica Auditorium, Farmington. Performers are Yuri Funahashi (piano), Laurie Kennedy (viola) with guest artists Gianluca Pane (violin) and Elena Ariza (cello). Playing the music of Beethoven, Nadia Boulanger, and Astor Piazzolla.

Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.For more information see their website at https://www.artsfarmington.org/

Advertisement

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

Ensemble

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to honor International Women’s Day by presenting Resinosa Ensemble – three women musicians, who will be playing works by American female composers. The concert will be on Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.

The concert is entitled The Taste of Something New, taking its name from the first work on the program by Beth Wiemann. The concert also features trios by two Maine-based composers, Beth Wiemann and Marianna Filipi, as well as a trio by Libby Larsen, and works for solo piano by Mable Bailey and Zenobia Powell Perry.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: