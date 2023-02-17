The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

Toeseph is a four to six year old male and a very affectionate one at that. Toeseph is a very affectionate little man. He loves humans and just about any attention! He’s very treat motivated and will come running if he hears the rattle of a treat box. He gets along well with the other cats here and would do fine in a home with others! As a bonus, he comes with extra toes! He has three extra toes on both his front feet and one extra on both his back feet. That makes him polydactyl, which just means “many toes.” It’s common in some breeds, but can be found in any breed of cat. Maine coon cats are the common feline breed prone to polydactyly.

Rosebud is a sweet older lady of seven years. She loves affection and really appreciates it when humans give her love. She finds the cat room to be a bit overwhelming so she’s usually hiding but if you seek her out she will gladly accept some love and affection. Rosebud also really enjoys snuggling with other cats!

