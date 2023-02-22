NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church Feb. 19 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung was “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty”, “Stand Up and Bless the Lord”, “This Is My Father’s World”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Let’s Get Dressed Up” and reading the scripture from Ephesians 6:10-18. Pastor Bonnie began asking the congregation about if they were going through some struggles now. As we read the newspapers and watch TV, check online, the world is struggling. If the world is struggling, we, as people, are also struggling in this world. God never promised us an easy street, but He did promise that He would always be with us. One way for Him to be with us, is to dress appropriately in His ways. We know that Jesus defeated Satan when He died on the cross and rose from the grave. Because of His victory, we too can overcome this world through Jesus.

Scriptures tell Christians how to dress for this world. The Bible first tells us to wear the belt of truth. To do that we need to start each day in God’s Word, reading the Bible. Starting each day in God’s Word, gives us the power to get through each day. We also need to end the day in God’s Word. When you read the Bible, you are putting on the belt of truth.

Next, we need to put on the breastplate of righteousness. When we put this on, we are actually putting on the righteousness of Jesus. Since we have no righteousness on our own, we must put on the righteousness of Jesus. We need to strengthen ourselves with His righteousness so we can be aware when Satan is trying to make us fall.

Our next item should be the sandals of peace. Sandals are to keep our feet on a solid foundation. Jesus brings us peace and hope in our future with Him. We need to walk through this world, why not walk with peace.

We need to protect ourselves from the sins of this world. God tells us to wear the shield of faith. This shield will protect us and give us the hope that is in Him. God has said He will never leave or forsake us, He will meet all our needs, He will make our path straight, and that we can call on Him at any time and He will answer us.

Advertisement

One of the most vital parts of our bodies is our head. That is why God wants us to wear the helmet of salvation. If we don’t have salvation through Jesus Christ, we don’t have eternity with Him in Heaven. Without salvation, there is no victory in this world for people.

God also has asked Christians to carry the sword of the Spirit. Our sword is the Word of God, with it we can defeat Satan. We need to remember how Jesus defeated Satan and how we can use that for our own lives.

The last thing we need to do once we are dressed for this world, is to pray. Pray in the morning, afternoon, night time, even in the middle of the night, to have that conversation with God. Even though the war has been won through the death of Jesus and His resurrection, we still battle daily against Satan. Christians, we need to be prepared, so make sure you are dressed according to God’s Word.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting Canned Peas for the Food Pantry in the month of February. Bible Study is at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if School is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled. Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office, Monday, February 20, 2023 due to the holiday.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

filed under: