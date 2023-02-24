Upcycling

Re Purpose! Upcycling 101: Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. $75 for all three sessions. Limited to 12 participants. Please register through Franklin County Adult Education at https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/course/wears-wares/ Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road in Farmington. Participants will be provided a wide variety of materials in the first session that they must creatively upcycle – ranging from old windows and hardware to antique doorknobs and vintage fabric. In the second session, participants will get to choose from the materials that are provided and in the third session participants will add to the materials that are provided to create a wide variety of upcycled objects.

Art

WILTON — Through a series of classes, Opening Minds through Art (OMA) engages students with dementia in creating free-wheeling art. Fridays, March 24 through April 28 at the Education Center of SeniorsPlus at 284 Main St., Wilton. Contact SeniorsPlus, at 207-795-4010, [email protected]

Auction

FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall is having a spring online auction! Sit in the comfort of your home and bid on these great items. When the auction is over on April 1 just come to the hall and pick up your item or certificate or arrange plans for the item that you were the high bidder on, just in time for Easter. All proceeds will go to the continued restoration of the Hall and your support is greatly appreciated! Check it out at BiddingOwl – Friends of Starling Hall Auction and check back often as you may be out bid! https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=30937

Do you know any model train enthusiasts? On the bidding site we are limited to putting only 3 pictures and we have an entire antique HO model train set. You can view the set here: Vintage Tyco Train Collection at https://1drv.ms/u/s!Apn15F6eSBvAg9RW42-dU6arGDmgpQ?e=w7x7Yl

Please share this with your friends and don’t forget to check out our website and Facebook page. Visit our website www.starlinghall.org and “Like” us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fayettemaine

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Friendly Movies: This week: Friday at 1 & 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 237-3535 for titles! Friday Flicks (generally an adult program) will continue on Fridays at 2:00 until further notice, Saturday Family Friendly Matinees are scheduled for 3 p.m. on 2/11 & 25, 3/11 & 25, and 4/8.

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be March 2. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for February 24, the menu is pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, applesauce, spiced apple cake w/cream. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Legion

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins has announced a change in the monthly meeting date and time. The next meeting will be March 9 at 6 p.m. at the hall on Reynolds Avenue. The monthly meetings will normally be the second Thursday at 6 p.m. every month. If you would like to be a part of the discussions for upcoming renovation projects or if you have any questions or concerns, please email or call Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander, 207-779-7345. [email protected]

Grange

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange invites everyone to attend WWW-Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, every other Wednesday from 10 to 2, weather permitting. At the Farmington Grange Hall, 124 Bridge Street. Next session will be March 1. Grange members will be bringing projects to work on, sewing, knitting, rug hooking, etc. There will be games and puzzles, some music, as well as soup coffee and light refreshments. The ladies are willing to teach people how to do simple mending. So, others are invited to bring their own projects, or mending or just come in for some warmth and fellowship. The hall has a new updated heating system and is much warmer than in the past. For more information, call Bonnie Clark 207-778-1416

Music

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington Presents: Maine Mountain Chamber Music Concert on March 5 at 3 p.m. at Nordica Auditorium, Farmington. Performers are Yuri Funahashi (piano), Laurie Kennedy (viola) with guest artists Gianluca Pane (violin) and Elena Ariza (cello). Playing the music of Beethoven, Nadia Boulanger, and Astor Piazzolla.

Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.For more information see their website at https://www.artsfarmington.org/

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to honor International Women’s Day by presenting Resinosa Ensemble – three women musicians, who will be playing works by American female composers. The concert will be on Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.

The concert is entitled The Taste of Something New, taking its name from the first work on the program by Beth Wiemann. The concert also features trios by two Maine-based composers, Beth Wiemann and Marianna Filipi, as well as a trio by Libby Larsen, and works for solo piano by Mable Bailey and Zenobia Powell Perry.

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Recovery

JAY — New Life Baptist Church announced the start date for their new, faith-based addictions recovery program. The Hope 4 Addictions program begins on Friday night, December 2. Meetings will be on Friday nights starting at 6 p.m. This new, steps-based program brings together thoughts on overcoming not only the physical aspects of addiction, but the emotional and spiritual aspects as well. The church has put together a team of people who are committed to helping those who are struggling with addictive behavior.

