CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Chewonki – Owls of Maine will be presented at Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Fri, Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls. Two live owls are the highlights of this program, which introduces participants to the owls native to Maine and New England. Beginning with slides and sounds, participants will learn the identifying characteristics and calls of each owl. Then, using talons, wings, and skulls, we explore the adaptations of these silent nocturnal hunters. This program ends with an intimate and detailed look at live owls, bringing these creatures of the night into the light! Seating for events: first come, first served!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: