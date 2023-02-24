RIT
ROCHESTER, NY — Garrett Chase of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Chase is in the computer science program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
AA North boys semifinal: Teigan Pelletier leads Oxford Hills back to regional final with win over Cheverus
-
Business
CMCC offers free training for high pressure boiler operators
-
Business
Rinck Advertising recognized by Ragan’s Top Places to Work
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston City Council, Planning Board to make final recommendations on riverfront master plan Tuesday
-
Business
UScellular names Gary Hebert manager of Farmington store