FARMINGTON – UScellular has promoted Gary Hebert to store manager at the Farmington store at 646 Wilton Road. In this role, Hebert is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Hebert brings more than 29 years of wireless experience to his role.

“At UScellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Gary’s passion for learning throughout his UScellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him guide our Farmington team.”

Hebert joined U.S. Cellular as a retail wireless consultant in 1994 as a business account manager, before becoming a store manager in Presque Isle for 15 years. He has also served as a store manager for the company’s Topsham and Rockland retail stores, and most recently the company’s Manchester, New Hampshire store. He received a business degree from Husson College in Bangor with a minor in economics. Hebert is relocated to the Farmington area. He enjoys running, golfing, hiking, traveling, and spending time with his family.

UScellular is always actively looking for empowered professionals with sales experience, excellent communications skills, and an enthusiastic commitment to customers. Store leadership and full and part-time retail wireless consultant sales positions are available in a high-energy, professional environment, and interested applicants can apply online at uscellular.jobs. These positions offer a competitive starting wage and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, a 401K and tuition reimbursement, along with incentives such as performance-based bonuses and discounted wireless service.

