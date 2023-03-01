AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free High Pressure Boiler Operator training. The training will be Tuesday evenings, March 14 – June 6, 2023, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., in person at CMCC in Auburn, Maine. Registration is required and 12 open seats are available. Information and links to register for the programs are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

High Pressure Boiler Operator training offers a practical approach, knowledge, and techniques to power plant operation and is designed to prepare the student to sit for the Maine High Pressure Boiler Licensing Exam. Upon completion of the course and the required in-service experience under a state issued training permit, the student can take the State exam at CMCC. The cost of the exam is covered. The average starting wage for a High-Pressure Boiler Operator is $42,000 in the Lewiston/Auburn region.

This course joins several other free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Certified Pharmacy Technician with an optional Walgreens employment partnership, Computer Support & Information Specialists, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training course and must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet; and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at [email protected] or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.

