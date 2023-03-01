JAY — At the last Food Cupboard Board meeting, an ongoing wish for more volunteers was expressed. More volunteers are needed for this vital service to our community.

A loyal and dedicated group of long-time volunteers from all over the communities of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls have provided faithful help for more than 30 years! Some are needing to retire, some are experiencing health issues and want to have some temporary relief, and those scheduling would welcome some more people to make up the work schedule. After some training, which is given to all who wish to help, the amount of time can vary according to the individual. Some people may help 3-4 times per month, others only once or twice, on days of their choosing.

Those who are interested may leave a message at the Food Cupboard phone 897-2441 and a volunteer will call back within a few days. Or application forms may be picked up at the Food Cupboard during regular hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and also Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. It is located at the Horan Street, Jay entrance of the St Rose Community Building and is handicap accessible by ramp.

Being a Food Cupboard volunteer is a very satisfying activity, as clients are welcomed with kindness and support. Some of the duties include learning to register and welcome new and returning clients, preparing food boxes according to a menu of listed ingredients, helping people bring food to their vehicles if they need help, and to be a general welcoming presence to people who need extra help in our challenging world.

The Food Cupboard is sustained by the gifts of many individuals and organizations, and much of the food is purchased locally and from the Good Shepherd Food Bank to supplement the donations from the government.

Those who wish to make a donation, are welcome to send it to: FCJLLF, PO Box 314, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. They will receive a tax-deductible receipt and a thank you.

Whether people give of their time or their resources, they will be a blessing to others and themselves in feeding those who are in need of food for their families

