NO. LIVERMORE — At the Feb. 26 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung was “He Keeps Me Singing”, “Why Do I Sing About Jesus”, “Jesus Never Fails”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Time to take a Test” and reading the scripture from 2 Corinthians 13:5-6. Pastor Bonnie began with explaining about the forty days that people call Lent. She explained that too many times we get caught up in the wrong thinking about the Lenten season. Instead of worrying about what to give up, why don’t we worry about giving up sin to have a closer relationship with God.

One day we are all going to stand in front of God and be judged. How will God judge your life? God is asking us to examine our life and how we live it for Him.

The first way to examine our lives is to examine our relationship with God. For our relationship to work with God, we need to give up complete control to Him..We need to ask ourselves a question…” Have we done what the Word of God says?” The Word of God tells us that we need to come to Him. The Word of God also tells us to call on Him, and it also says to confess or repent of our sins to Him. Once we have done these things, God asks us to examine our relationship with others. God has always been about love and is committed to building a loving family of believers. God also asks us to examine our relationship with His Church. When Jesus died and resurrected, the beginning of the Church began. God is asking us to examine ourselves by the works of the Holy Spirit. When we are conflicted on something, do we pray and let the Holy Spirit lead us, or do we just do what we want?

Once we examine ourselves, we need to accept the score. Have we failed in keeping the Will of God alive in our lives? We fail often, because Satan is doing his best to sabotage our lives. As Christians, all we need to do is ask for help and Jesus will give us the power over Satan. Only Jesus has overcome Satan through the resurrection.

We need to remember, in everything we do, we need to ask ourselves, does this glorify God. One day, we will stand before God for one last exam, we will either pass it by the blood sacrificed by Jesus on a cross or we will fail without the blood of Jesus in our lives. You need to answer God, did you pass?

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned fruit for the food pantry in the month of March. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. March 4, the Deacons/Trustees meet. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if school is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

