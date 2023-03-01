FRANKLIN, MA — Heather Pape of Wayne has earned the role of Chorus/Miss Hoover in the Dean College production of “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” beginning Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26.
Permeated with the idea that we turn to art in times of immense difficulty, this 2013 black comedy by Anne Washburn tells the story of a group of survivors shortly after a global catastrophe. As a way of making sense in a world that no longer makes sense, they recreate their vanished world through storytelling (some of it featuring Bart Simpson) and turn pop culture of one era into the mythology of another.
“Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
