WELD — There were no contested races for municipal positions Tuesday, however, there were three write-ins for a one-year term on the Planning Board, according to results provided by Town Clerk Carol Cochran.

Carol Conant, Nancy Stowell and Charles Fletcher each received two votes for the position. Later, Cochran said Stowell had just completed the time she could serve on that board. The selectpersons would probably decide who would serve between the other two, Cochran added.

From 48 votes cast in the elections, Lisa Miller received 47 for a three-year seat on the Select Board.

Incumbent Debbie Smith received 46 votes to retain the three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

Incumbents Linda Healey and Russell Banton received 43 and 41 votes respectively for three-year terms on the Budget Committee.

For a five-year term on the Planning Board, which no one took out papers for, Barbara Castonguay received 14 write-in votes and David Rackliffe three.

The annual Town Meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Weld Town Hall on School Street.

