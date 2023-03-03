RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — Garrett Chase of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Chase is in the computer science program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

BANGOR — The following student has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Husson University. Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Leo Perez of Rangeley, has been named to Husson University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. During the fall semester, Perez was enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in exercise science program.

ADELPHI, MD — Yorn Chesnutt of New Vineyard was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

CONWAY, SC — More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, including Caspian Reardon-Fargo, from Stratton. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester. Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

BOSTON, MA — Emerson College student Rachel Spear of Farmington, ME (04938) earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Rachel Spear is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2025.]

BOSTON — Chandler Pike of Jay, has made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the Fall 2022 semester.

