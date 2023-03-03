FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club believes in cultivating community as well as gardens, which is why they award scholarship funds every year to local students pursuing a post-secondary degree or certificate in horticulture or related studies.
This year, the club is offering one $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in Franklin County, who plan to go on to study: Horticulture, Botany, Forestry, Agriculture, Ecology, Hydrology, Ecological Preservation, Landscaping, Masonry, Natural Resource Management, and other garden-related programs.
Application submission deadline is April 1st. Visit their website to learn more and to download an application: www.mtbluegardenclub.org.
