Something a little bit unusual for the pets of the week at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington. The shelter is open noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and the telephone number is (207) 778-2638.

The shelter has four sister: Anastasia, Elizabeth, Beatrice, and Marie, who are very bonded so they’re asking that whoever adopts one of them adopts one of the others so they won’t be fully split up. Twice as much kitty love! They are all female and are six months to one year old.

Say hello to Anastasia! This sweet, food motivated kitty is a beautiful little fluff ball. She is still learning to trust people but her love of food is her weakness, if you offer her something yummy she’s sure to let you pet her. Anastasia is very pretty and has a lot of potential to be a loving and loyal companion. With lots of patience, love, and attention, Anastasia will make a great addition to your family. We ask that she goes home with one of her sisters.

Meet Beatrice! Beatrice is very social and loves to have other cats around her. She’s a little shy around humans but is warming up to the staff here. She may be a bit shy at first, but with a little patience and love, she’ll come out of her shell in no time. When you pet her, she loves to make biscuits and give little love bites to show her appreciation. We ask that she goes home with one of her sisters.

Elizabeth is a beautiful, shy cat who loves nothing more than playing with other cats. She loves to explore and interact with her feline friends but is still a bit timid around humans. She is very affectionate with her peers, and loves to snuggle and spend time with them. Elizabeth is looking for a home where she can feel safe and secure, with a family who is willing to give her the time and patience she needs to adjust to a new home. We ask that she goes home with one of her sisters.

Meet Marie, a curious and quirky girl who loves to spend her days cuddling with her sister Beatrice or the other cats in her home. She can be a bit timid when it comes to people, but she is slowly coming around. She loves to explore and is always eager to make new friends. Marie is an independent little girl who loves to cuddle and would make an amazing addition to your home. We ask that she goes home with one of her sisters.

