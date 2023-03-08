AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free Heat Pump Installer Training Monday, March 13 – Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration

This 40-hour course meets Efficiency Maine Heat Pump Installer Training requirements needed to qualify for rebates, financing, and sales leads. Using both classroom and hands-on lab instruction, it covers how to professionally install heat pump indoor units, outdoor units, and line sets. Students will get hands-on experience installing these state-of-the-art HVAC systems that are revolutionizing heating and cooling. Students successfully completing this course and the separately offered CMCC EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling, may qualify to work for the hundreds of Maine contractors installing heat pumps statewide. CMCC is an Efficiency Maine Registered Trainer for Heat Pump Installer Training.

Access to desktop, laptop or tablet with internet connection is needed. Desktop computers are available on campus at CMCC.

This course joins several other free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Certified Pharmacy Technician with an optional Walgreens employment partnership, Computer Support & Information Specialists, and the Welding Academy.

After this free Heat Pump Installer training, EPA Refrigeration 608 will be offered Friday, March 24 from 1 – 7 p.m. via Zoom. The fee for that class is $195.00.

The training is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. A criminal background check will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at [email protected] or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: