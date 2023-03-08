Bryant
SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is pleased to recognize Aidan Knowlan from Winthrop for unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement by naming Aidan to the fall 2022 Deans’ List. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!
