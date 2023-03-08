March 5, Service: The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung was “Nothing but the Blood”, “There is Power in the Blood”, and “Are You Washed in the Blood?”. The service ended with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Blood of Jesus” and reading the scripture from Ephesians 1:7-10. Pastor Bonnie began that many times we take for granted why we celebrate Easter. During this time over 2000 years ago, Jesus took the penalty for us and shed His blood for each of us. But did the blood start there? Not according to scripture. The story of the blood runs all the way from Genesis all the way through Revelation. We need to know that without the blood, life cannot sustain in our bodies. Because of the blood of Christ, the blood keeps Christianity alive, without the blood, the gospel is dead and we as Christians are deprived of eternal life. Jesus even says that His blood is the new covenant between God and us. God showed us His love for each of us, through the blood of Jesus on the cross. Our death is no longer an issue to us, because of the blood that Jesus shed on the cross.

Through the blood of Jesus, we can have redemption from our sins. The blood that was shed was our payment for our sins. Because of the blood, all we need to do is to repent of our sins and we are made pure and clean in the eyes of God. The blood of Jesus also gave us back the relationship with God that was destroyed when sin came into this world. Also, because of the blood of Jesus, we can have healing. Isaiah 53:5 it tells us that “… by His wounds we are healed”, telling us that we are healed from the sins that we were born with. Through the blood of Jesus, we have protection in this world. God protected the Israelites from death by asking them to put the blood of a lamb on their doorposts so the angel of death would pass them by. Because of the blood of Jesus, we have the power over Satan, just like Jesus does. All Christians need to do, is call out in the name of Jesus, and Satan has no power over them.

Jesus shed His blood, so we have redemption from our sins, death is no longer an issue for those who follow Christ. Jesus died for everyone, and God wants all the people to come to Him and accept Jesus as their personal Savior. Having Jesus as your personal Savior brings many benefits with it, it comes with an inheritance from God, giving each of us, eternity in Heaven with God and not in Hell, separated from God.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned fruit for the Food Pantry in the month of March. Bible Study is at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if school is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

