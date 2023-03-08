FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Sarah Lachapelle, PA-C, a physician assistant has joined Franklin Health Internal Medicine. Besides primary care, her clinical interests include women’s health, mental health, medicated-assisted treatment, and orthopedics.

“I entered medicine to be an advocate for my patients and to give them a voice when deciding their own care,” said Lachapelle. “As a provider I hope to create an environment where patients feel comfortable and heard.”

Sarah Lachapelle received her bachelor’s degree in medical biology and psychology from the University of New England, followed by a master’s degree in physician assistant studies also at UNE, which she completed in 2022. She has had clinical rotation experiences in Maine, California, and New Hampshire.

Franklin Health Internal Medicine is located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Lachapelle joins its team of providers: Rebecca Bolduc, FNP; Jennifer Couture, DO; Stephen Goss, DO; Stacy Hershfeld, DO; Robert O’Reilly, DO; Vanessa Smith, APRN-FNP; and Ryan Pelton, LCSW, in staffing the practice.

