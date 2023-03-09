Author Lynn Plourde reads from her book, “Baby Bear’s NOT Hibernating” while she leads an exercise on recognizing patterns Monday, March 6, for first graders at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Author Lynn Plourde answers questions on the different kinds of patterns that can be found in her book, Monday, March 6, at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. The group of first graders were tasked with identifying “action patterns” and “word patterns” and were dubbed “pattern detectives” by Plourde. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

