Author Lynn Plourde reads from her book, “Baby Bear’s NOT Hibernating” while she leads an exercise on recognizing patterns Monday, March 6, for first graders at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Author Lynn Plourde answers questions on the different kinds of patterns that can be found in her book, Monday, March 6, at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. The group of first graders were tasked with identifying “action patterns” and “word patterns” and were dubbed “pattern detectives” by Plourde. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.