CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting on Monday, March 27th at 1:00 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office. Alison Haines will be sharing the History of Doughnuts and will be making doughnuts. We will also work on planning the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Spring Meeting and Make Suggestions for our annual June Outing. The public is cordially invited. FMI 778-3156.

FARMINGTON — Here is the list of upcoming workshops at Wears & Wares!!! Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road in Farmington. Please register through Franklin County Adult Education at https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/course/wears-wares/

Women, Whimsy, and Wine Wednesdays: Scheduled for April 5, May 3, June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. $25 per Wednesday (Pick one, two, or attend all three) Limited to 12 participants. Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and enjoy sampling a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Must be 21 to participate.

Needle Felting Fun: Thursday, April 20, from 6 – 8 p.m. $25. Limited to 12 participants. Participants will be introduced to the craft of needle felting and complete a project in two hours. All materials will be provided including wool roving and needles. A lucky door prize winner will also take home a free needle felting kit.

FARMINGTON — Old South Church, 235 Main Street, Farmington, is hosting a free, all day event entitled Earth Care Forum: Workshops for a Hopeful Future on Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The workshops will cover practical information about topics, including electric vehicles, heat pumps, community composting, solar power and lots more! For lunch, there will be homemade soup, bread and goodies! There will be opportunities to meet people and share experiences! For more information: call (207) 778-0424 or email [email protected]

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

READFIELD —The Readfield Historical Society museum and archives at 759 Main Street is closed for the season until Memorial Day weekend, 2023. However, we are happy to open by appointment (depending on weather). Email [email protected] or phone (207)377-2299 to make arrangements. RHS memberships are: $10 annually for individuals and young families. $5 annually for seniors. $100 for lifetime memberships. Checks can be mailed to RHS PO Box 354 Readfield, ME 04355. Readfield Historical Society was founded in 1985 to preserve the rich history of Readfield and its people. RHS is a non-profit 501 C3 organization. All donations are very much appreciated and are tax deductible as allowed by law.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Friendly Movies: This week: Friday at 1 & 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 237-3535 for titles! Friday Flicks (generally an adult program) will continue on Fridays at 2:00 until further notice, Saturday Family Friendly Matinees are scheduled for 3 p.m. on 3/11 & 25, and 4/8.

LEWISTON — Identifying Trees of Maine: Androscoggin Valley Soil & Water Conservation District. (AVSWCD) Get hands on experience identifying common species in the classroom and in the field with your local District foresters. Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at AVSWCD (USDA Building) 254 Goddard Road, Lewiston. Cost: $50/person – includes lunch, three pocket guides and additional resources. Registration Required. There are so many trees in the forest but how do you tell them apart? Join District Foresters Julie Davenport and Shane Duigan to demystify the science of identifying trees.

This all day class will include both indoor and outdoor components with powerpoints, twig ID in the classroom, in-field identification, key identifying features of common species, and plenty of time to ask your local foresters all the questions you have! This class will leave you feeling confident to go into your own backyards and favorite walking trails and identify trees yourself! Ticket price includes lunch, three pocket guides, and additional resources to take home with you.

Registration is required. For more information, or to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/identifying-trees-of-maine-tickets-516990712137

Re Purpose! Upcycling 101: Final session Wednesday, March 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. $75 for all three sessions. Limited to 12 participants. Please register through Franklin County Adult Education at https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/course/wears-wares/ Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road in Farmington. Participants will be provided a wide variety of materials in the first session that they must creatively upcycle – ranging from old windows and hardware to antique doorknobs and vintage fabric. In the second session, participants will get to choose from the materials that are provided and in the third session participants will add to the materials that are provided to create a wide variety of upcycled objects.

WILTON — Through a series of classes, Opening Minds through Art (OMA) engages students with dementia in creating free-wheeling art. Fridays, March 24 through April 28 at the Education Center of SeniorsPlus at 284 Main St., Wilton. Contact SeniorsPlus, at 207-795-4010, [email protected]

FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall is having a spring online auction! Sit in the comfort of your home and bid on these great items. When the auction is over on April 1 just come to the hall and pick up your item or certificate or arrange plans for the item that you were the high bidder on, just in time for Easter. All proceeds will go to the continued restoration of the Hall and your support is greatly appreciated! Check it out at BiddingOwl – Friends of Starling Hall Auction and check back often as you may be out bid! https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=30937

Do you know any model train enthusiasts? On the bidding site we are limited to putting only 3 pictures and we have an entire antique HO model train set. You can view the set here: Vintage Tyco Train Collection at https://1drv.ms/u/s!Apn15F6eSBvAg9RW42-dU6arGDmgpQ?e=w7x7Yl

Please share this with your friends and don’t forget to check out our website and Facebook page. Visit our website www.starlinghall.org and “Like” us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fayettemaine

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be April 6. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for for March 10 it will be baked ziti w/sausage, salad, garlic bread, honey bun cake for dessert. $13. For March 17. boiled ham dinner, pistachio cake for dessert $12 Happy St. Paddy’s Day! Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

CHESTERVILLE —There will be a Bake Sale on Friday, March 10 starting at 2 p.m. continuing until the food runs out. It will happen in the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road to coincide with the town voting. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers(NCEH). Proceeds will benefit the town of Chesterville and events sponsored by the NCEH. FMI 778-3156.

