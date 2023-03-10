CHESTERVILLE — Voters on Friday elected Eric Hilton and Anne Lambert to three-year and one-year terms, respectively, to the Select Board.
Hilton received 112 votes while his opponent, Tiffany Estabrook, received 30 votes.
Lambert received 106 votes. Hubert Labreck received 42 write-in votes.
“It’s been busy, unbelievable,” Glenda Barker, ballot clerk, said shortly before 6 p.m.
A total of 155 ballots were cast, according to an email from Town Clerk Melissa Letarte.
