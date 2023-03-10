CHESTERVILLE — Voters on Friday elected Eric Hilton and Anne Lambert to three-year and one-year terms, respectively, to the Select Board.

Toby Sullivan looks up Friday as his grandmother Jamie Sullivan waits for her ballot during town elections at the David Archer Town Hall in Chesterville. Alison Haines, middle, and Glenda Barker are ballot clerks. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Hilton received 112 votes while his opponent, Tiffany Estabrook, received 30 votes.

Lambert received 106 votes. Hubert Labreck received 42 write-in votes.

“It’s been busy, unbelievable,” Glenda Barker, ballot clerk, said shortly before 6 p.m.

A total of 155 ballots were cast, according to an email from Town Clerk Melissa Letarte.

