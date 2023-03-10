RUMFORD — Jay (5-8, 5th place) has come alive lately, as they upset a surprised Archies, Inc. (9-4, tied for 3rd place), finishing off a close game, 71-66. Zane Armandi, 23 points (5 threes) has played well all year and paced the victors. He was supported by Steve Dougher with 16 points, Levi Armandi 12 and Jake Bessey 11. Archies was led by Owen Jones with 19 (5 threes), Glen Dubois 15 (5 threes) amd Joe Gaudreau 12 (4 threes). Then in a run and gun affair, Clean Cut Painting (9-4, tied for 3rd place) cruised to a 106-84 victory over MTK and Sons (3-10, 6th place). Malik Farley, Will Bean and Draven Finnegan (5 threes) led with 27 points each while Kevin Bean hit for 10 more. MTK’s Mateo Lapointe was top scorer on his team with 27 points (7 threes) and was assisted by Cooper Davis with 24 points, Ryley Flynn 12 and Mike Pare 11.

In other action, Smart Care, PT (11-2, 2nd place) lit up the scoreboard, drubbing the Gaia Dubs (2-11, tied for 7th place), 124-84. Top scorer Cody St Germain was unstoppable and established a new league game scoring record with 80 points, topping his previous mark of 72 set a few seasons ago. Ben Holmes added 18 more and Nat Chouniard had 14. Gaia was led by Hunter Meeks with 24 points (4 threes), Nate Harris 23 (5 threes), Degan Libby 15 and JT Williams 10. In the final game, Hotel Rumford (12-1, 1st place) easily bested Cannatopia Runners (2-11, tied for 7th place), 77-51. Scot New relived past times, leading his club with 23 points, JT Taylor had 20, Eric Canwell 16 and Craig Milledge 14. The Runners got 12 points from Al Smith, 11 from Lucus Bellanceau and 10 from Eric Gemelli.

