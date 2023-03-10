WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, March 1.

Teams: Mines in The Gutters 102-74, Bowling Belles 101-75, Wreckin Balls 93-83, Coffee Beans 88-88, Just One More 87-89, Designs By Darlene 81-95, Living On A Spare 77-99, Got The Splits 75-101.

Games, Vicky Kinsey 212, Vicky Stevens 182, Melissa Malone 178, Natasha Richard 171, Lynn Chellis 169, Lisa Dube 167, Marley Stevens 157, Rocell Marcellino 148, Heather Malone 148.

Series: Melissa Malone 518, Lynn Chellis 486, Natasha Richard 465 , Lisa Dube 453 , Vicky Stevens 449 , Vicky Kinsey 445, Heather Malone 403, Rocell Marcellino 392, Gayle Donahue 392.

