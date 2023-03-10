PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center announces the details for the Second Annual Trade Show on April 15, from 1-4 p.m. at 21 Depot St. in Phillips.

The show is open to any business or organization in Phillips, Avon and Madrid. It doesn’t matter whether you are an established business or starting a new one. It’s important to get your name out there. This show gives you the opportunity to meet other business owners and share information. Many new families have moved into the area since the last show and it will give you a chance to meet them.

Tables are $10 each and must be reserved in advance. The trade show will provide tables and chairs.

Those who want to display only their business cards or brochures may do so for a small donation. Arrangements must be made prior to the day of the show. Contact Winona Davenport by phone at 639-4296 or in person at 50 Pleasant St.

The show is free to the public but donations are greatly appreciated. Underwriters for 2023 are Dark Star Fabrics, Saviello’s EPCS, LLC, Edmunds Market, Eastman Park, Mike and Ginny Auger, and Mike Soboleski.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: