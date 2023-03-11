CANTON — The transfer station budget could be over budget by about $20,000 by the end of the fiscal year June 30, Selectman Russell Adams told the board Thursday.

“We’re overdrafted on the services part,” he said, which is transporting waste and handling composting.

Town Clerk Angela Varnum said the town will look for areas in the municipal budget to make up the deficit.

In other business, selectmen approved buying a tombstone jack and cart for $4,359 from the cemetery ladies account.

Selectman Carole Robbins, a member of the group that refurbishes stones at town cemeteries, told selectmen she and member Prudy Adams may be working on the tombstones by themselves this spring because Robyn McClintock will be out of state and Anne Chamberlin can’t have pressure on her back.

Robbins said if the jack works as advertised, one person can lift the fallen gravestones, although “it’s obviously easier with two people.” The group has a tripod they’ve used in the past, but members aren’t comfortable using it with only two people, she said.

“It’s a lot of money, but we have more than enough funds in the cemetery fund to cover it,” she said. “That being said, not fixing the stones and letting them deteriorate laying on the ground is … you can’t put a price on it.”

In another matter, selectmen voted to charge nonresidents $50 to rent the meeting room at the Town Office. Residents will be charged a $50 deposit to use the room and if there is no damage the deposit will be returned.

This year, the room has been rented for baby showers and woodworking and painting classes, selectmen said.

