Announcements

LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned fruit for the food pantry in the month of March. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.. March 26 will be a “Fellowship” Brunch after church service. Will be collecting for the America for Christ offering. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if school is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled. For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Meeting

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting on Monday, March 27 at 1 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office. Alison Haines will be sharing the History of Doughnuts and will be making doughnuts. We will also work on planning the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Spring Meeting and make suggestions for our annual June outing. The public is cordially invited. FMI 778-3156.

Dance

JAY — March 17, from 6 to 9 p.m., Frank l. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music by Country Fusion. The doors open at 5 p.m. and there’s a cover charge of $10 per person, members and guests. An eat in dinner is available for $12. Please call 897-2122 for tickets. Call 897-2122 for tickets, members and guests.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for March 17, the meal will feature a boiled ham dinner, pistachio cake for dessert $12. Happy St. Paddy’s Day! For March 24, Tex-Mex. Dinner one burrito, one taco with the fixings, refried beans, corn bread, cookies for dessert. $14. On March 31, the menu will feature Chinese Chop Suey over rice with brownies for dessert for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, March 18, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be corned beef, boiled potatoes, carrots, cabbage, dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Due to circumstances, home delivery will not be available in either Wilton or Farmington. Reservations by Thursday, March 16 by 5 p.m. would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

Sales

WILTON — There will be an Easter bake sale including pies, rolls, hot cross buns etc. at the Wilton United Methodist Church, Friday April 7 from 9 a.m to 2p.m. Come early for the best selection. For more information, call 645-2190. Alvin McDonald. Email: [email protected]

Lunches

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Maine St in Farmington will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, March 18 at noon. The menu: roast loin of pork, mac. and cheese, green beans, biscuits and cake. Eat-in and take out available. For local delivery: call ahead 778-0424, choose “Community Lunch” option.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons /socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be April 6. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Walking

LIVERMORE FALLS — The AYS Gym is open for walking indoors from Nov. 1 to March 31 on Mon-Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at the former Livermore Falls High School. Donations are accepted and go to support AYS. Please bring walking shoes to change into. Any questions call Gus Grondin at 897-3305 or Richard Gibbs at 320-3588.

Library

PHILLIPS — Ryan Stoval, author and Green Beret will have a book reading, signing, and question and answer session on April 1 at the Phillips Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mr. Stoval’s book, Black Snowflakes Smothering a Torch: How to Talk to you Veteran – A Primer, will be the topic of discussion. Ryan is a former adventurer, world traveler and a Green Beret twice decorated for valor and awarded two Purple Hearts. He is the author of numerous anthologies and journals. “Black Snowflakes” is his first book.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library Winter Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family Friendly Movies: This week: Friday at 1 & 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Call 237-3535 for titles! Friday Flicks (generally an adult program) will continue on Fridays at 2:00 until further notice, Saturday Family Friendly Matinees are scheduled for 3 p.m. on 3/11 & 25, and 4/8.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — There will be a Book Talk and Slideshow with Michael E. Vermette on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. 50 PLUS One is a wilderness journal of Michael E. Vermette that chronicles his two-week visiting artist program on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway in 2020. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry selected Indian Island artist Michael E. Vermette, on the year of their 50th anniversary, to be their inaugural visiting artist and capture the beauty of the waterway from Lock Dam cabin on Chamberlain Lake. As a result of his two-week residency, you can view 53 color plates of his oil and watercolor plein air paintings and explore this extraordinary 92-mile wild river system through his writings as he plans, teaches, engages, and visually captures imagery that imprints itself on the modern Maine consciousness.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Following a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Farmington Warming Centers will open, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, located at 110 Academy Street, on Thursdays only, during the month of January and Old South First Congregation Church, located at 235 Maine Street, during the month of February. An updated schedule will be available as to the location of the Warming Center in March for Thursdays, but the Thursday host site is anticipated to rotate between Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and Old South Congregational Church

FARMINGTON — The Warming Center will open each Tuesday, beginning Jan. 10 through March 23, hosted at St. Joseph’s Church at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The Warming Center has been a staple in the Farmington community since 2009 and is being sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The purpose of the Center is to provide an option for Mainers to get out of the cold and enjoy a hot meal, a warm area, games and activities, and fellowship with other people. Everyone, of all ages, is welcome. The Warming Centers will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, until March 23, 2023. You are welcome to simply drop in for a hot meal and beverages or come relax for the duration of the Warming Center hours.

Art

WILTON — Through a series of classes, Opening Minds through Art (OMA) engages students with dementia in creating free-wheeling art. Fridays, March 24 through April 28 at the Education Center of SeniorsPlus at 284 Main St., Wilton. Contact SeniorsPlus, at 207-795-4010, [email protected]

Auction

FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall is having a spring online auction! Sit in the comfort of your home and bid on these great items. When the auction is over on April 1 just come to the hall and pick up your item or certificate or arrange plans for the item that you were the high bidder on, just in time for Easter. All proceeds will go to the continued restoration of the Hall and your support is greatly appreciated! Check it out at BiddingOwl – Friends of Starling Hall Auction and check back often as you may be out bid! https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=30937

Do you know any model train enthusiasts? On the bidding site we are limited to putting only 3 pictures and we have an entire antique HO model train set. You can view the set here: Vintage Tyco Train Collection at https://1drv.ms/u/s!Apn15F6eSBvAg9RW42-dU6arGDmgpQ?e=w7x7Yl

Please share this with your friends and don’t forget to check out our website and Facebook page. Visit our website www.starlinghall.org and “Like” us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fayettemaine

SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in March. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Improving Digital Skills for Free with NDEC Date: Thursday, March 16, from Time: 3–4 p.m. Instructor: Vanessa Olson, National Digital Equity Center. Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston. The NDEC offers over 40 classes in an online interactive format and at partner onsite locations throughout Maine. This overview goes over the three curricula—Aging Well With Technology, For Home & Family, and For Work & Business—and is designed for individuals looking to improve their personal computer skills as well as for partner organizations who want to understand more fully what we offer for classes. Requirements for this class: No device needed, just bring yourself.

Nutrition in Aging — Q&A with a Dietician. Date: Thursday, March 23 from 10–11:30 a.m. Instructor: Jen Nelson, RD CDCES from CenterWell Home Health. Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston. Do you have questions for a certified dietician? Come ask your questions and learn all about nutrition requirements for older people, and the role nutrition can play in preventing disease. Jen is known for bringing goodies to her presentations!

Extension

FARMINGTON — Volunteers will be the focus of this year’s annual meeting of Franklin County Extension Association (FCEA), on Wednesday, April 12, from 5–7 p.m., at St Joe’s Parish Hall,133 Middle Street Farmington.

Come learn about the diverse array of programs delivered by Cooperative Extension through the eyes and experiences of our essential volunteers- the role they have played, what they have learned, and how they have benefited from serving their community in this way. Bring your garden questions, learn how to join 4-H, find out how Cooperative Extension can help farmers, and learn about Maine Extension Homemakers. A brief business meeting followed by a dessert social.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; [email protected]

