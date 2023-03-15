UMF

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Fayette: Jenna Badeau, Honors; Tom Tubman, High Honors.

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, High Honors; Clare Granquist, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors.

Livermore: Meghan Renander, High Honors.

Livermore Falls: Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, High Honors; Sherri Jewell, High Honors; Lauren Kenney, Honors.

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, Honors.

Readfield: Sam Fike, Honors; Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Silas Mohlar, High Honors; Coleman Watson, Honors; Garrett Whitten, High Honors.

Turner: Leo Goddard, Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Tristan Ridley, High Honors

BOSTON, MA — Emmanuel College’s has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Christina Roy of Readfield and Anna Drillen of Chesterville have made Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities.

