LIVERMORE FALLS — At the March 12 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, serving the were: Rev. Russ Thayer, Keyboards: Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery, and Song Leader: Kay King-Watson. Kay opened the 10:30 a.m. service with a welcome and announcements. She led us as we sang two praise Songs: “Open My Eyes” and “Teach Me Thy Way, O Lord”. Rev. Thayer read Psalm #121 as the call to worship, then led us into prayer time. We welcomed back several members who had been absent from services for various reasons, and we prayed for friends and family members who are ill, recovering from surgery or need help and prayers. We sang the Hymn, “I Surrender All”, and Kay offered a mission moment about First Baptist Church’s participation in the Retired Ministers Mission. Rev. Thayer announced our happy time, time for the collection of offerings. Maggie and Margaret played “Creation Sings”(tune: “O Danny Boy”). The Worship Team offered a lively song: “Let’s Sing Unto the Lord”.

Rev. Thayer introduced his Sermon as he read scripture from the Book of John, Chapter 19, Verses 25 – 27. His theme for recent Sermons has been about the last words of Jesus: Forgive, Paradise, and Behold. Next week, the word will be: Forsaken. Today’s Sermon was about what Jesus cared most about: He cared about people and wanted to help them and their needs before He cared for himself. Rev. Russ told us that the word, “behold”, means “listen to me!”

As He was dying on the cross, Jesus looked down and saw a group of women, his Mother, Mary, among them. He also saw his disciple, John. He said to his Mother, “Woman, behold your son.” Then He said to John, “Behold your mother”. Jesus wanted all who believed in Him to follow his path of loving and caring for others first, and oneself, last. To close the Service, we sang, “In the Cross of Christ I Glory”, and the musical Benediction was, “Savior, Again to Thy Dear Name”.

Announcements:

In March, we are collecting canned fruit for the Food Cupboard, and in April, we will collect canned peaches.

Weekly Bible Study takes place each Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Mary’s Lunch takes place in the Vestry each Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The Worship Team rehearses on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Game Day : Cribbage For Fun takes place each Friday from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. No experience is needed – learn as you participate!

The next Soap ‘N More Store will open on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

NOTE: The Hymnsing for March is cancelled because we will have a special service for the Installation of Rev. Thayer, followed by a light supper. The service will begin at 4 p.m.

The next Men’s Breakfast will happen on Saturday, April 8, at 8 a.m.

